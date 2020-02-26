Czech crown drops to weakest level since Jan 6

PRAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased to its weakest level against euro since early January on Wednesday as the spread of coronavirus across the globe fuelled market selloff.

At 0800 GMT, the crown was down 0.2% on day, trading at 25.298 per euro, its weakest level since Jan 6 EURCZK=.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

