Czech crown drops to weakest level since Jan 6

The Czech crown eased to its weakest level against euro since early January on Wednesday as the spread of coronavirus across the globe fuelled market selloff. [nL3N2AP0BC]

At 0800 GMT, the crown was down 0.2% on day, trading at 25.298 per euro, its weakest level since Jan 6 EURCZK=.

