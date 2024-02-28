News & Insights

Czech court upholds moratorium on steelmaker LIBERTY Ostrava debt

February 28, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Czech court upheld on Wednesday a moratorium on debt owed by major steelmaker LIBERTY Ostrava, and the company has pledged to deliver a completed restructuring plan to creditors for consideration by the end of next week, the Ostrava regional court spokesman said.

