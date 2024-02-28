Czech court upholds moratorium on steelmaker LIBERTY Ostrava debt

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Czech court upheld on Wednesday a moratorium on debt owed by major steelmaker LIBERTY Ostrava, and the company has pledged to deliver a completed restructuring plan to creditors for consideration by the end of next week, the Ostrava regional court spokesman said.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.