Czech court upholds debt moratorium on steelmaker LIBERTY Ostrava

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Czech court upheld on Wednesday a moratorium on debt owed by major steelmaker LIBERTY Ostrava, and the company has pledged to deliver a completed restructuring plan to creditors by the end of next week, a regional court spokesman said.

The decision gives the company, which employs around 6,000, breathing space to convince creditors, including its main energy supplier, to back a restructuring plan that aims for the restart of the firm's blast furnace that has been idle since October.

The moratorium was declared on Dec. 21 for three months.

The company, which operates in the eastern city of Ostrava and has an annual capacity of 3.6 million metric tons of steel, is part of the LIBERTY Steel group owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta.

"The decision is ... proof of confidence in our restructuring plan that shows the best way to keep the company solvent, restart production, keep thousands of direct jobs and tens of thousands in the production chain," LIBERTY said in a statement.

"It is also the only plan that will lead to payment of receivables of all creditors."

The firm's on-site energy supplier TAMEH Czech, itself in insolvency since December due to what it said was 2 billion crown ($85.33 million) debt from LIBERTY, disagreed.

"LIBERTY Ostrava should according to public information be in insolvency, and instead it has been abusing the moratorium to delay resolution of the situation," TAMEH said in a statement, calling on the parent LIBERTY group to bring back billions of crowns taken out from the company.

Gupta told the court that a resetting of relations with TAMEH - agreeing lower prices and volumes, or possibly buying the firm - was key to future viability.

According to a transcript of a speech to the court seen by Reuters, LIBERTY said its parent group was prepared to back up the Ostrava unit as necessary and had sent 20 million euros since December.

