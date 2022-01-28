Czech court rules CEZ should receive CZK 1.6 bln from Czech Railways - paper

Contributor
Jan Lopatka Reuters
Published

A Czech court ruled that state-owned Czech Railways must pay electricity producer CEZ 858 million crowns ($39.13 million) plus around 700 million in interest to meet obligations stemming from a 2011 supply contract, daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday.

PRAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Czech court ruled that state-owned Czech Railways must pay electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR 858 million crowns ($39.13 million) plus around 700 million in interest to meet obligations stemming from a 2011 supply contract, daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday.

The Prague Municipal Court ruled the payment must be made for electricity contracted but not consumed by the railway company.

The dispute has been dragging through courts for years with previous decisions going in both directions.

Ceske Drahy did not say if it would appeal the decision, pending study of the verdict, HN said.

It said the two companies were locked in a similar dispute over 2010 supplies.

($1 = 21.9270 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More