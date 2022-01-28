Czech court rules CEZ should receive CZK 1.6 bln from Czech Railways - paper

PRAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Czech court ruled that state-owned Czech Railways must pay electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR 858 million crowns ($39.13 million) plus around 700 million in interest to meet obligations stemming from a 2011 supply contract, daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday.

The Prague Municipal Court ruled the payment must be made for electricity contracted but not consumed by the railway company.

The dispute has been dragging through courts for years with previous decisions going in both directions.

Ceske Drahy did not say if it would appeal the decision, pending study of the verdict, HN said.

It said the two companies were locked in a similar dispute over 2010 supplies.

($1 = 21.9270 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.