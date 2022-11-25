Czech cola group Kofola aims to hit 2022 profit target despite rising costs

PRAGUE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Czech soft drinks group Kofola CeskoSlovensko KOFOL.PR expects to hit the low end of its 2022 profit target even as it faces growing cost pressures, it said on Friday.

Kofola posted nine-month earnings of 880.2 million crowns ($37.53 million) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and it expects its full-year result to reach 1.08 billion crowns even as the first signs of cooling consumer demand appear amid high inflation in its Czech and other markets.

"The results (in the fourth quarter) should be significantly better than 2020 or 2021," Chief Financial Officer Martin Pisklak told analysts in a call on Friday.

"On the other hand, we have cost pressures, but I believe it is still a realistic expectation... finishing (the year in EBITDA) at 1.08 billion crowns."

Kofola, which is still preparing a 2023 financial plan, is facing higher costs for materials such as sweeteners, as well as packaging and energy. It plans to raise prices on average across the group by 20% from Jan. 1.

Prague-listed Kofola said demand was softer in October but that November sales were in line with its outlook.

"We are discussing if this was purely the effect of cold weather (in October) or if we see the first signs of decreasing demand in general," Pisklak said.

Markets around central and eastern Europe where Kofola operates have seen soaring inflation this year, which is cutting into consumer confidence as high prices and growing electricity bills sap purchasing power.

($1 = 23.4520 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kim Coghill)

