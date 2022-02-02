Czech chemicals group Draslovka strikes $150 mln partnership with Oaktree

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Czech chemicals group Draslovka said on Wednesday it had entered into a $150 million partnership with Oaktree Capital Management funds to support growth as it moves ahead with acquisitions.

Draslovka completed a $521 million purchase of Mining Solutions from Chemours CC.N in December, and it said on Wednesday it had also completed the acquisition of Australia-based Mining & Process Solutions, which owns the exclusive rights to the glycine leaching process.

Under the partnership, Draslovka said U.S.based Oaktree would invest $150 million in the company providing preferred equity capital.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.