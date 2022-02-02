Czech chemicals group Draslovka strikes $150 mln partnership with Oaktree

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Czech chemicals group Draslovka said on Wednesday it had entered into a $150 million partnership with Oaktree Capital Management funds to support growth as it moves ahead with acquisitions.
Draslovka completed a $521 million purchase of Mining Solutions from Chemours CC.N in December, and it said on Wednesday it had also completed the acquisition of Australia-based Mining & Process Solutions, which owns the exclusive rights to the glycine leaching process.
Under the partnership, Draslovka said U.S.based Oaktree would invest $150 million in the company providing preferred equity capital.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCC BAM
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Oil Videos
Explore OilExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-U.S. battery startup Redwood Materials sets deal with Korea's L&F
- Oil Prices Near 7-Year High on Supply Concerns, Hitting 6th Straight Week of Gains
- Oil Prices Rebound to 2014 High on Tight Supply, Russia-Ukraine Tensions
- Oil Prices Slide on Potential Supply Increase Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting