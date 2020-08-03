Czech central budget deficit rises to 205.1 billion crowns end-July

The Czech central state budget showed a 205.1 billion crowns ($9.14 billion) deficit at the end of July, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday.

The figure compares to a 9.7 billion crown deficit recorded a year ago and to a 195.2 billion deficit at the end of June.

The government originally planned a deficit of 40 billion crowns for the full year, but raised the plan to a record 500 billion crowns after measures taken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic weakened the central European economy.

Adjusted for funds from the European Union, the end-July budget would show a deficit of 209.0 billion crowns, versus an 11.4 billion crowns deficit at the same time last year.

Overall expenditure rose 17.1% while income decreased by 5.4%. Tax revenue fell by 12.1% year-on-year.

The central budget is the main part of the EU country's overall public sector finances, which also include local and regional administrations, the health insurance system and various off-budget funds.

The overall public sector balance is expected to reach around 8% of gross domestic product this year, the central bank's forecast shows.

CZECH STATE BUDGET

01-07/20

01-06/20

01-07/19

revenue (CZK bln)

817.1

699.7

863.3

expenditure

1,022.2

894.9

873.0

balance

-205.1

-195.2

-9.7

($1 = 22.4340 Czech crowns)

