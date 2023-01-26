Czech central bank's Zamrazilova: rates should be around 3-5% in 1-2 years -E15

PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Another strong Czech interest rate hike will not cause a significant fall in inflation, and rates will have to stay higher for longer, central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"I don't share the narrative about a large and sharp change in rates, after which inflation will dramatically slow and we will be able to cut rates," Zamrazilova said in an interview with daily E15.

She added rates will have to be around 3-5% over a one- or two-year horizon. The base rate CZCBIR=ECI currently stands at 7.00%.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.