Czech central bank's Zamrazilova: not yet discussing rate cut timing -Pravo

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Czech interest rate cut will come at some point, but the central bank board is not yet seriously discussing when that might be, Vice Governor Eva Zamrazilova was quoted as saying on Friday.

"While we have been seeing relatively favourable inflation figures for several months, it is not a reason to turn the wheel on monetary policy," she said in an interview with Pravo newspaper, adding the bank still faced uncertainties and a tight labour market.

The Czech central bank has maintained its main policy rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% since the middle of 2022 after a sharp hiking cycle. It has said a debate on the start of cuts could begin in the autumn at the earliest, while keeping all options on the table.

Zamrazilova was quoted as saying inflation could return to the bank's 2% target in the spring next year.

But she said it was still not certain if the gradual fall in price pressures was a result of fading external shocks or a cooling of domestic demand.

She said the tight labour market could bring a revival of demand pressures.

Other uncertainties included energy prices in the final quarter of the year or re-pricing in January, she said.

On Wednesday, Poland's central bank started cutting rates, lowering its main rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points to 6.00%. That followed the start of policy easing in Hungary earlier this year.

