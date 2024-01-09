News & Insights

Czech central bank's Prochazka: we can halt or accelerate interest rate lowering cycle any time - Czech Radio

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

January 09, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank can halt or accelerate its interest rate easing cycle started in December any time, depending on economic developments, governing board member Jan Prochazka told Czech Radio in an interview released on Tuesday.

Prochazka said the board would look at January repricing by companies and service providers, at changes in energy tariffs, and development of economic recovery when guiding the main repo rate further down from the current 6.57%.

"As indicated in our communication, we have started cycle, we can halt it at any time, we can accelerate it at any time," Prochazka said.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.