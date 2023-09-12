News & Insights

Czech central bank's Prochazka: no rate cut in September -E15

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

September 12, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank can start to discuss a possible lowering of interest rates at its policy meeting in September although a cut then cannot be expected, board member Jan Prochazka was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"Discussion on potential rate cuts will start at the September meeting," he said in an interview with newspaper E15. "There we will discuss how to handle this process, but I certainly do not expect there would be a cut in September."

