Czech central bank's Prochazka says no rate cut this month -paper

PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank can start to discuss a possible lowering of interest rates at its policy meeting in September although a cut then cannot be expected, board member Jan Prochazka was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The Czech central bank has kept its key rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% since the middle of 2022 but markets are betting it could follow Poland and Hungary in easing policy this year.

"Discussion on potential rate cuts will start at the September meeting," Prochazka said in an interview with newspaper E15.

"There we will discuss how to handle this process, but I certainly do not expect there would be a cut in September."

Prochazka also said markets were now reading the bank's verbal intervention correctly.

"Investors now expect there will be one cut by the end of the year or the start of next year, which isn't contradictory to our statements," he said, but added he was not saying necessarily that will happen.

"Because we have repeated several times that we will be careful," he added.

Prochazka had supported a rate hike in the May policy meeting but told E15 "something hard to imagine" would have to happen now to lead to a hike.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Christina Fincher)

