Czech central bank's policy will be strict until inflation starts falling - governor

PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Czech inflation is expected to drop significantly from the spring, and the Czech National Bank's monetary policy will be strict until inflation starts falling, Governor Ales Michl said on Sunday.

On the other hand, the central bank is ready to increase rates further if its baseline scenario of an inflation decrease does not materialise, Michl said in a live debate on CNN Prima News television.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) held interest rates steady on Dec. 21, as expected, amid signs of peaking inflation. The bank kept rates on hold for a fourth meeting, although it did not give up the option of further tightening.

(Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

