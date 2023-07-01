News & Insights

Czech central bank's Michl: could raise rates if inflation more persistent -Pravo

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

July 01, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, July 1 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank would be ready to raise interest rates if inflation was more persistent than expected, while it is not considering cutting rates, Governor Ales Michl was quoted as saying in an interview with newspaper Pravo on Saturday.

"We will probably get (inflation) below 10% within two months. As for the future outlook, we as the bank board see 2024 as promising for achieving low inflation," Michl told Pravo.

"But inflation may prove to be more persistent than we think now. If demand were to revive, then we will raise rates in that case."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.