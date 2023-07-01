Czech central bank's Michl: could raise rates if inflation more persistent -Pravo

PRAGUE, July 1 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank would be ready to raise interest rates if inflation was more persistent than expected, while it is not considering cutting rates, Governor Ales Michl was quoted as saying in an interview with newspaper Pravo on Saturday.

"We will probably get (inflation) below 10% within two months. As for the future outlook, we as the bank board see 2024 as promising for achieving low inflation," Michl told Pravo.

"But inflation may prove to be more persistent than we think now. If demand were to revive, then we will raise rates in that case."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.