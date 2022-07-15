Czech central bank's Holub not opposed to further rate hike debate -Respekt

Adds details, quotes

PRAGUE, July 15 (Reuters) - Czech inflation may peak around 20%, and the current situation could call for more interest rate hikes, central bank board member Tomas Holub said in an interview published on Friday.

Inflation accelerated to a rate above 17% in June amid soaring energy prices and as companies lift prices. In its campaign to cool soaring prices, the Czech National Bank has lifted its key rate CZCBIR=ECI by 675 basis points to 7.0% since June 2021.

"The situation can of course call for further increasing interest rates," Holub told Respekt magazine.

"Probably not to the degree that we have done already because with rates we are starting to approach relatively high levels. But I personally am not opposed to debate about further raising interest rates," he said.

However, new Governor Ales Michl, who opposed the rate hikes in the past year as a board member, has taken the helm at the bank from July, raising uncertainty about future policy course..

Another three members have also joined the seven-seat board.

Holub said some factors, such as inflation abroad and foreign central banks tightening faster than expected, along with a weaker than expected crown, were speaking in favour of rate hikes.

The crown EURCZK= has come under pressure like other currencies in central Europe in a souring global mood and as the dollar firms behind U.S. rate hikes.

The bank has maintained a mandate to intervene to keep the crown from weakening, which would add to inflationary pressures.

Holub told the magazine he was not concerned about reducing international reserves, which got built up between 2013 and 2017 when the bank bought tens of billions of euros to keep the crown weak.

The bank's reserves declined to 151.3 billion euros by the end of June from a revised 156.4 billion in May, data showed last week.

"Today's level of reserves is still more than sufficient," Holub said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Tomasz Janowski)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.