Czech central bank's FX reserves drop further in July amid FX interventions

PRAGUE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank's foreign exchange reserves declined further in July, as the central bank continued propping up the crown, one of the tools it uses against soaring inflation.

As a weaker crown EURCZK= would exacerbate inflation pressures via higher import prices, the central bank has been selling euros since mid-May to prevent the crown from what it considers excessive weakening.

The central bank's reserves dropped to 144.66 billion euros ($147.60 billion) at the end of July from a revised 148.89 billion euros in June.

In June, the central bank doubled its euro spot sales to 7.1 billion from 3.5 billion euros in May, according to the bank's data on market operations which it publishes a month later than overall foreign currency reserves figures.

"The central bank has space for more interventions defending the crown... in quiet times, a feeling in the market can suffice that the central bank is ready to trade at any time," said Petr Dufek, chief analyst at Bank Creditas.

Since mid-May, the crown has been trading in a range of 24.440 to 24.800 per euro, with the exception of three days in mid-July, compared with volatile sessions for its regional peers, Poland's zloty EURPLN= and Hungary's forint EURHUF=.

Data showing Czech inflation accelerated to 17.2% in June, published on July 13, prompted bets on possible further policy tightening from the Czech central bank.

However, the central bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged last week after a series of nine hikes in a row brought the main rate CZCBIR=ECI to 7.0%.

The central bank also said that it would continue with interventions.

Its reserves stood at 160.4 billion euros at the end of April, or roughly two-thirds of Czech GDP, much of it built up over 2013-2017, when it intervened to keep the crown weak to avoid deflation.

($1 = 0.9801 euros)

