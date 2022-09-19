Czech central bank's Frait: difficult to find reasons why rates should rise -E15

PRAGUE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Czech monetary policy is tight and it is difficult to find reasons why interest rates should rise, central bank board member Jan Frait was quoted as saying in an interview with daily E15 on Monday.

Frait said recent data suggested the economy may be past the peak of inflation, and that he did not see a scenario that would lead to another acceleration of price growth.

He also said he saw factors that would keep interest rates higher than what they have been in the past 15 years for some time.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

