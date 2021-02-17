Czech central bank's Benda: rates likely to rise if outlook fulfilled

Adds quote on currency exchange rate, details

PRAGUE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates are likely to rise if the central bank's outlook is fulfilled, board member Vojtech Benda said on Wednesday.

The Czech National Bank has kept its main two-week repo rate at 0.25% CZCBIR=ECI since last May, after slashing it by 200 basis points to prop up the domestic economy amid the initial wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

In its latest macroeconomic outlook update, the central bank raised its forecast for this year's economic growth to 2.2% from a previous 1.7%, after last year's fall of 5.6%.

"The condition (for raising rates) for me is fulfilling the outlook... if I see the outlook being fulfilled in the sense that there is a gradual but sustainable recovery, then I think there is space for raising rates," Benda said in a video posted on the central bank's website.

The central bank left the door open to the start of policy tightening later in 2021 but said after its last policy-setting meeting on Feb. 4 that longer-than-expected lockdowns to fight the coronavirus pandemic could reduce the need to raise interest rates.

The crown EURCZK=, which has strengthened more than the central bank had forecast, has tightened monetary conditions in the export-oriented economy, but that does not mean the rate-setters could sit idle, Benda said.

"The monetary conditions are extremely loose now," he said in the video interview with a Raiffeisenbank economist.

"We don't rely (on the crown to tighten conditions), we take it into account, (but) we don't expect that the strengthening crown will do our work for us."

