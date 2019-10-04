Czech central bankers Mora and Benda backed rate increase, Sept 25 minutes show

For full TEXT of minutes:

PRAGUE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank board expects to return to a debate on raising interest rates at its next policy meeting, when it has new staff forecasts, minutes from its Sept. 25 meeting showed.

The bank voted 5-2 at the meeting to leave its two-week repo rate unchanged at 2.00%. Vice-Governor Marek Mora and board member Vojtech Benda backed a 25-basis-point increase, according to the minutes, released on Friday. CZCBIR=ECI

The minutes showed "a large majority" of board members saw risks to the bank's current forecast "as being rather substantial in both directions and slightly inflationary overall". They also showed the board debated the interpretation of fulfilling its inflation target.

The bank is balancing a solid domestic economy with a slowdown abroad, notably in Germany, a key trade partner. The European Central Bank and other major central banks have begun to ease policy.

"A preference for keeping interest rates unchanged in a situation of elevated uncertainty ultimately prevailed among a majority of the board members," the Sept. 25 minutes said.

"Nonetheless, the Board expects to return to this debate at the next monetary meeting, when a new forecast will be available."

The minutes said one board member saw inflationary risks materialising, especially a weaker-than-forecast crown exchange rate, and thought they should partly be met with tighter policy. Another member also favoured raising rates, mainly for the credibility of meeting the inflation target, the minutes said.

The bank said part of its debate was about the interpretation of meeting the 2% target and credibility when price growth has been at the upper end of its 1% tolerance band around the target for several months.

"As a result of various shocks, inflation could diverge temporarily from the 2% target and, as the case may be, move outside the tolerance band for a short time," the minutes said.

"It was said repeatedly that inflation expectations were still well anchored in the Czech economy and there was no risk of a loss of credibility."

The minutes also showed consensus that an external slowdown was not yet visible in the domestic economy. Low unemployment has pushed up Czech wages and domestic demand remains an economic driver.

Inflation stood at 2.9% in August and the crown EURCZK has traded in a range of 25.70-25.90 against the euro in the last two months, weaker than the average 25.4 in the third quarter that the central bank's outlook assumed.

