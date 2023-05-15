Czech central banker: wage growth over 9-10% may tilt board to hike rates

Adds Zamrazilova quote, background in paragraphs 2-7

PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - Wage growth higher than 9%-10% may increase the number of Czech central bank board members who vote for a rate hike, following a 4-3 vote to keep rates steady at the last policy meeting on May 3, Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said at a university debate on Monday.

"If companies were to raise wages for their employees, say by more than some 9, 10%, then that could be the step for the remaining board members to join (those voting for) raising interest rates," she said.

The bank's hawkish messaging has focused on wages and fiscal policy.

Wage growth in industry slowed to 9.3% in March from 10.8% in February and 11.9% in January but the country's labour market remains one of Europe's tightest.

The bank has held its main repo rate at 7% since new Governor Ales Michl took the helm last July, but has turned hawkish even as inflation has come down to 12.7% in April from 17.5% in January.

At the bank's May 3 meeting, two members voted for a 50 basis point cut, before joining a third to try a 25 basis-point increase, coming one vote short of a majority.

Markets are still pricing a 50 basis-point rate cut near the end of the year.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

