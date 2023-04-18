Czech central banker: rates sufficient but no cuts until inflation drops - podcast

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - The current level of Czech interest rates is high enough and another rate hike would only have a small impact on inflation, Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said in the Prostor X podcast.

She said in the podcast posted on the central bank website on Tuesday that rates will also not be lowered until inflation drops to single digits and is clearly aimed to the central bank's 1-3% target range.

Rates will have to remain relatively high for some time, longer than the bank believed a year ago, she said.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

