Czech central banker: rates sufficient but no cuts until inflation drops - podcast

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

April 18, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - The current level of Czech interest rates is high enough and another rate hike would only have a small impact on inflation, Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said in the Prostor X podcast.

She said in the podcast posted on the central bank website on Tuesday that rates will also not be lowered until inflation drops to single digits and is clearly aimed to the central bank's 1-3% target range.

Rates will have to remain relatively high for some time, longer than the bank believed a year ago, she said.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.