Czech central banker: long-term neutral interest rate should be 3% - newspaper

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank sees long-term neutral nominal interest rate at 3%, board member Jan Kubicek told daily Hospodarske Noviny in an interview to be published on Thursday.

"We have a rough idea about the long-term neutral interest rate or level toward which rates should aim while meting the 2% inflation target," he said. "We see it a the 3% level."

The Czech central bank has kept its main rate at 7% since last June as inflation first shot up to 18% and since fell to 8.8% in July.

It switched its tone from hawkish to neutral this month and said it may start debating rate cuts before the end of the year, but has at the same time insisted rates would stay relatively high for longer after years of ultra-loose policy.

Kubicek also said the bank would conduct sales of income from foreign assets holdings, restarted this month after a pause, at single millions of euros per day, depending on market conditions, volumes that should not influence the exchange rate.

He reiterated the bank's stance that the sales were not a policy tool but rather balance sheet management.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by David Evans)

