Czech central banker: fiscal policy just one reason some backed hike

PRAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) - Czech central bank board members wanting an interest rate hike at Wednesday's meeting saw fiscal policy as one of the arguments, along with wage pressures and concerns about inflation expectations, rate setter Karina Kubelkova said on Thursday.

She told a meeting with analysts, shown on the bank's website, that one scenario of the bank's updated outlook combined keeping rates unchanged for longer, rather than declining late this year, with elevated inflation expectations, resulting in inflation not being on target next year.

"This scenario was one of the main arguments for those who were for hiking," she said.

The bank voted 4-3 on Wednesday to keep its key rate stable at 7.00%, with the minority voting for a 25 basis-point increase.

The close vote surprised markets which have been expecting stability before rate cuts later this year.

Governor Ales Michl had said on Wednesday that fiscal policy, as the government runs high budget deficits, was a concern and could lead to a rate hike, calling on the government to put together a "credible" consolidation plan.

Government parties hope to agree a package of budget-saving measures for 2024 this month, and Prime Minister Petr Fiala hit back at Michl's criticism on Wednesday evening.

The bank's new forecast sees a fiscal deficit of 3.9% of gross domestic product in 2023 and a drop to 2.5% in 2024, which does not include the planned budget cuts.

Both forecasts see lower deficits than the bank had forecast in its previous outlook, and Kubelkova faced analysts' questions on the reason fiscal policy was highlighted as a reason for higher rates.

"Fiscal policy was just one of the arguments," she said. "We discussed also inflation expectations and wages."

A clear majority on the board had previously backed stable policy following a 675 basis point hiking cycle between June 2021 and June 2022.

Many analysts expect the bank will hold interest rates higher for longer as it seeks to bring inflation, standing at 15.0% in March, back to its 2% target next year.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, writing by Jason Hovet, editing by Christina Fincher)

