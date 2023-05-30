Czech central banker: fiscal package is factor against rate hike -radio

Adds quotes

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - The Czech government's proposed package of budget savings and tax hikes is a reason not to raise interest rates further, Czech National Bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said in an interview on Tuesday.

The central bank has kept its main interest rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% since last June under new Governor Ales Michl, despite calls from outside economists and its own policy department to raise it further.

But it has quashed market bets on a policy turn and significant cuts before the end of the year, and came surprisingly close to an increase at its May meeting with 4-3 vote to keep rates unchanged.

"In terms of the current set-up, I see this (package) as rather a reason not to raise interest rates any further," Zamrazilova said on Czech Radio.

"If the package is actually implemented, it may also be a reason to keep interest rates lower in the years ahead than they would have been without it," she said.

The government unveiled a set of measures earlier in May aimed at deflating state deficits and getting the fiscal gap below 2% of gross domestic product in 2024.

The bank's board next meets on rates on June 21, and it has said it would be deciding between leaving rates flat and raising them again.

The board's hawkish minority backed a 25 basis-point hike this month fearing wage inflation pressures from the tight labour market, and also citing loose fiscal policy.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jan Lopatka and Conor Humphries)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.