Czech central banker Zamrazilova: I prefer stable rates or small hike -newspaper

PRAGUE, July 21 (Reuters) - New Czech central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova prefers rate stability or a small rate increase when the bank's board meets on Aug. 4, but is ready for a larger move if there are strong arguments for it, she told the Hospodarske Noviny newspaper on Thursday.

There are some signs inflation, at 17.2% in June, may be near culmination but this could be affected by price rises by energy suppliers, she said.

She said she had not made up her mind on whether interest rates need to rise further.

"We have signals that the economy is slowing, euro zone and maybe the United States are maybe headed for recession," she said.

"These factors will of course push against further growth in imported inflation. Therefore I would prefer either rate stability or a very slight increase.

"But if there are some hard arguments for a larger interest rate increase, it will unfortunately not be possible to avoid."

The bank raised the main repo rate to 7% from 0.25% in the past 13 months.

But newly appointed governor Ales Michl, formerly a regular board member, has opposed the rate hikes and has said he expected to propose rate stability - though not bringing rates back down immediately - going forward.

Zamrazilova is one of three new members on the seven-seat board.

Financial markets have priced in a 25- or 50 basis-point rate hike at the Aug. 4 meeting, the first policy session of the new board.

Zamrazilova said she did not think a potential halt in gas supplies from Russia would require a monetary policy reaction as any subsequent gas price hike may be an exceptional factor the central bank may ignore. A halt would also hit the economy which may dampen inflation, she said.

She said she was not opposed to the central bank's market interventions to prevent the crown's exchange rate from weakening. The bank has been conducting such interventions for the past two months.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague Editing by Matthew Lewis)

