Czech central banker Prochazka: market sees rate cuts too fast by end-2024 -patria.cz

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

October 23, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Market expectations seeing two interest rate cuts this year and the main repo rate at 3.5% at end-2024, from the current 7% level, are overdone, central bank board member Jan Prochazka was quoted as saying on Monday.

"The market is convinced we want to lower rates twice already this year and that we will be at 3.5% at the end of the next year," investment website patria.cz quoted Prochazka as saying in a podcast.

"That is terribly fast. We certainly do not feel we should be that low that fast with rates."

