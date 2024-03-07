News & Insights

Czech central banker Prochazka sees gradual rate cuts ahead

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

March 07, 2024 — 02:45 pm EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank will move gradually in bringing interest rates down, policymaker Jan Prochazka said on Thursday in a Prague Stock Exchange podcast.

The Czech National Bank launched a rate-cutting cycle last December to bring down borrowing costs at more than two-decade highs and continued in February with a heftier 50 basis-point reduction, taking the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI to 6.25%.

Prochazka said inflation in the coming year was the biggest risk the bank faced and that external risks, like conflicts in Ukraine or Gaza or supply change problems, could quickly appear in inflation in the open, export-oriented Czech economy.

Another issue was the crown currency, which has weakened, as bigger deviations from expectations could increase inflationary risks.

"That is not happening, that is certainly good, also because we are trying to communicate that our descent with interest rates from (the previous level of) 7% will be gradual, which we are now doing," Prochazka said in the podcast published on Thursday.

He also said the neutral rate was above the bank's previous estimate of 3%, with estimates now around 3.5-4.0% and that is "probably where we are aiming."

Inflation fell back to near the central bank's 2% target in January, reaching a rate of 2.3% year-on-year, after hitting double-digit peaks in 2022 and 2023.

Governor Ales Michl and another rate setter, Tomas Holub, have also said in media interviews this week that policy easing would be gradual and cautious.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Peter Graff)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.