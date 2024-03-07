Czech central banker Prochazka sees gradual rate cuts ahead

PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank will move gradually in bringing interest rates down, policymaker Jan Prochazka said on Thursday in a Prague Stock Exchange podcast.

The Czech National Bank launched a rate-cutting cycle last December to bring down borrowing costs at more than two-decade highs and continued in February with a heftier 50 basis-point reduction, taking the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI to 6.25%.

Prochazka said inflation in the coming year was the biggest risk the bank faced and that external risks, like conflicts in Ukraine or Gaza or supply change problems, could quickly appear in inflation in the open, export-oriented Czech economy.

Another issue was the crown currency, which has weakened, as bigger deviations from expectations could increase inflationary risks.

"That is not happening, that is certainly good, also because we are trying to communicate that our descent with interest rates from (the previous level of) 7% will be gradual, which we are now doing," Prochazka said in the podcast published on Thursday.

He also said the neutral rate was above the bank's previous estimate of 3%, with estimates now around 3.5-4.0% and that is "probably where we are aiming."

Inflation fell back to near the central bank's 2% target in January, reaching a rate of 2.3% year-on-year, after hitting double-digit peaks in 2022 and 2023.

Governor Ales Michl and another rate setter, Tomas Holub, have also said in media interviews this week that policy easing would be gradual and cautious.

