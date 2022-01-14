Czech central banker Mora: main rate may get to 4.75% by end of March -TV interview

Fixes typo in headline

PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The main Czech interest rate may rise all the way to 4.75% by the end of March, central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora said in a television interview posted on the central bank's website on Friday.

"By the end of March, it (the repo rate) should exceed 4%, my estimate is even toward 4.75%," Mora told TV Nova in an interview on Thursday.

The Czech central bank has been among the most aggressive in raising interest rates in central Europe, saying this week it could not rule out inflation rising to above 10% early this year. The repo rate rose to 3.75% in December, from a low of 0.25% prior to the start of the tightening cycle in June last year. CZCBIR=ECI

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

