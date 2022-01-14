Czech central banker Mora: main rate may get to 4.75% by end of March -TV interview

Contributor
Jan Lopatka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

The main Czech interest rate may rise all the way to 4.75% by the end of March, central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora said in a television interview posted on the central bank's website on Friday.

Fixes typo in headline

PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The main Czech interest rate may rise all the way to 4.75% by the end of March, central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora said in a television interview posted on the central bank's website on Friday.

"By the end of March, it (the repo rate) should exceed 4%, my estimate is even toward 4.75%," Mora told TV Nova in an interview on Thursday.

The Czech central bank has been among the most aggressive in raising interest rates in central Europe, saying this week it could not rule out inflation rising to above 10% early this year. The repo rate rose to 3.75% in December, from a low of 0.25% prior to the start of the tightening cycle in June last year. CZCBIR=ECI

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More