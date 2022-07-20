Czech central banker Mora: decisive action needed to quell inflation -report

Adds quotes, background

PRAGUE, July 20 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank needs to take decisive action against inflation to bring it down, Vice Governor Marek Mora told www.echoprime.cz in an interview published on Wednesday.

Mora said he was in favour of using just interest rates and not the exchange rate as a policy tool, speaking against the bank's sale of euros over the past months to prevent weakening of the domestic currency.

"We have gotten so far with inflation in the Czech Republic that it will not go down without the central bank showing some decisive action," Mora said.

Czech consumer price growth accelerated to 17.2% year-on-year in June, far over the central bank's 2% target.

Mora's view, however, may be a minority one on the bank's seven-member board, which was revamped last month.

Board member Ales Michl, who had opposed the bank's rate hikes over the past year and favours rate stability going forward, became the new governor. Three other board members were also replaced.

The old board had raised the main repo rate to 7% from 0.25% in June 2021.

The new board will for the first time meet on policy on Aug. 4, and financial markets have priced in another 25-50 basis-point tightening.

Mora said restrictive polices were needed to bring down consumption and investments.

"You get away from inflation only through reducing demand," he said.

"I am convinced that it is needed to do restrictive monetary and budget policies."

He said he opposed foreign exchange market interventions, which the bank has been conducting since May to prevent a weakening of the crown versus the euro.

"I am not a supporter of interventions, also because it lowers the transparency of monetary policy. You don't know much about them. Interventions non-transparently influence the exchange rate, which in my view is a problem in the long run in a small open economy of our type."

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.