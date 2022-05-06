Czech central banker Michl, opponent of policy tightening, to become new governor - news website

Adds details on new governor

PRAGUE, May 6 (Reuters) - Czech National Bank board member Ales Michl, known for opposing interest rate hikes over the past year, will be appointed as the bank's new governor by President Milos Zeman, new website seznamzpravy.cz reported on Friday.

The website said it had obtained the news from sources familiar with the results of Zeman's meetings with candidates for the central bank's top job, which will only become available from July when current Governor Jiri Rusnok's term ends.

Three sources in the financial community told Reuters they had also heard that Michl would be appointed, although the three do not have direct knowledge of the process.

The central bank had no immediate comment and a spokesman for Zeman declined to discuss the matter. Michl did not immediately answer a request for comment.

Prior to his appointment to the bank's board in 2018, Michl, 44, worked as economist at Raiffeisenbank, set up an investment fund and advised former finance and prime minister Andrej Babis.

Michl has been at odds with the majority on the board, which has raised rates by 550 basis points since last June to 5.75%, with the latest hike coming on Thursday to tame inflation which the bank forecast would touch 15% in June.

The extent to which such an appointment would change the bank's course depends on who takes the seats of Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky and board member Vojtech Benda, both part of Rusnok's five-strong majority on the board throughout the rate-tightening cycle.

Nidetzky's and Benda's terms end together with Rusnok's, although they could both be reappointed for another six years.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jon Boyle and Hugh Lawson)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.