Czech central banker Kubicek says current rates should tame inflation -report

PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank's current interest rate setting should be enough to bring inflation down this year as long as wages do not fundamentally accelerate or the crown weakens to unexpected levels, new board member Jan Kubicek told a news website.

In his first interview since joining the board last month, newstream.cz on Tuesday reported Kubicek also said he expected inflation could fall to between 6% to 8% by December, before easing more next year.

Kubicek is one of two new members who joined the seven-seat board in mid-February. The bank has maintained its base interest rate at 7.00% since the middle of last year, following a sharp year-long hiking cycle that totalled 675 basis points.

A minority of board members, along with the bank's own outlook and observers like the International Monetary Fund, have said more tightening would help tame price growth faster. Inflation hit a rate of 17.5% in January.

Kubicek said the debate was over whether the bank should raise rates further and then cut them while the European Central Bank might still be in tightening mode, or whether to keep the current rates for longer.

"The second approach is closer to me personally," he said.

Maintaining rates at the current level should be enough to bring down inflation this year, Kubicek said, but some shock that would require raising rates could not be ruled out.

"But as long as wages do not fundamentally accelerate, or the crown weakens to levels that we do not expect, then the current setting of rates should be enough," he said.

