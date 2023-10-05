Czech central banker Kubelkova: inflation may drop near target already in January -paper

PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Czech inflation may drop near the central bank's 2% target already in January and be around it in the first half of 2024, but risks of price growth remain, including from wages, central bank board member Karina Kubelkova was quoted as saying.

In an interview with daily Mlada Fronta Dnes, published on Friday, Kubelkova said that to start cutting interest rates from the current 7.00% level, the bank would need to see that its forecast is materialising and new risks do not appear.

She did not give an indication when rates may start declining. The bank has said it would evaluate fresh data at every upcoming meeting.

"There is a whole lot in the area of uncertainties: the war in Ukraine, prices and accessibility of energy or projection of inflation expectations into wages," she said.

"It will also depend on how big bonuses are being prepared at companies this year."

She said wage growth next year lower than 7.8% expected in the bank's current staff forecast would help in achieving and maintaining the inflation target.

She said base effects causing an interruption of the inflation decline in the final quarter of this year posed a threat of higher wage rises and re-pricing of goods and services in January. Re-pricing may exceed 2%, she said.

Kubelkova said she was concerned by growth in monetary aggregates which she said was the result of growth in government debt.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Hovet)

