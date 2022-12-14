Czech central banker Kubelkova can imagine further rise in interest rates -E15

Adds further comments, detail

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank has given a clear signal that interest rates will stay relatively high for period of time and a further hike cannot be excluded, central banker Karina Kubelkova was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The bank sharply raised its key rate by 675 basis points to 7.00% between June 2021 and June 2022 but has held policy stable since Kubelkova and two other members joined the seven-member board in July.

In an interview with daily E15, Kubelkova said inflation was peaking and could fall back to single digits in the second half of 2023.

She said a vote on cutting rates was not on the table now, and when asked what could lead to a further hike, she said: "I can imagine another rise in rates. And this especially at the moment when pro-inflationary risks would be reflected also in figures from the real economy."

A potential revival in domestic demand was one of those risks, she added.

Czech inflation was at 16.2% year on year in November, down from a three-decade high of 18% hit in September.

The majority on the bank board have signalled rate stability was preferred as the bank tries to steady a rapidly slowing economy hit by high prices that have hurt consumers' spending power.

Kubelkova said the economy was probably already in recession but would show positive full-year growth in 2022 and a slight decline in 2023, with bank forecasts seeing a 0.7% annual drop.

She said she was not seeing signs at the moment of a wage-inflation spiral, but the bank should stay alert and not underestimate the risk.

