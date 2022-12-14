Czech central banker Kubelkova can imagine further rise in interest rates -E15

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

December 14, 2022 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

Adds further comments, detail

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank has given a clear signal that interest rates will stay relatively high for period of time and a further hike cannot be excluded, central banker Karina Kubelkova was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The bank sharply raised its key rate by 675 basis points to 7.00% between June 2021 and June 2022 but has held policy stable since Kubelkova and two other members joined the seven-member board in July.

In an interview with daily E15, Kubelkova said inflation was peaking and could fall back to single digits in the second half of 2023.

She said a vote on cutting rates was not on the table now, and when asked what could lead to a further hike, she said: "I can imagine another rise in rates. And this especially at the moment when pro-inflationary risks would be reflected also in figures from the real economy."

A potential revival in domestic demand was one of those risks, she added.

Czech inflation was at 16.2% year on year in November, down from a three-decade high of 18% hit in September.

The majority on the bank board have signalled rate stability was preferred as the bank tries to steady a rapidly slowing economy hit by high prices that have hurt consumers' spending power.

Kubelkova said the economy was probably already in recession but would show positive full-year growth in 2022 and a slight decline in 2023, with bank forecasts seeing a 0.7% annual drop.

She said she was not seeing signs at the moment of a wage-inflation spiral, but the bank should stay alert and not underestimate the risk.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.