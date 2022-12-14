Czech central banker Kubelkova can imagine further rise in interest rates -E15

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A further Czech interest rate hike cannot be excluded and a vote on cutting rates is not on the table at the moment, central banker Karina Kubelkova was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"I can imagine another rise in rates. And this especially at the moment when pro-inflationary risks would be reflected also in figures from the real economy," Kubelkova said in an interview with daily E15. A potential revival in domestic demand was one of those risks, she added.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.