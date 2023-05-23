News & Insights

Czech central banker Holub: wage-inflation spiral partially happening

May 23, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - A wage-inflation spiral is partially happening in the Czech economy, partly fulfilling a risk to the central bank's inflation forecast, hawkish board member Tomas Holub said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Holub also said that heightened inflation expectations have not significantly shown in household spending, but their role in firms' price-setting and wage developments cannot be underestimated.

Fiscal consolidation was an anti-inflationary risk if not carried through indirect taxes, he said. The government's planned budget savings package is mostly based on savings and direct taxes.

