Czech central banker Holub says reasons for holding or raising rates "very equal" -paper

Czech central banker Tomas Holub sees reasons for rate stability or a moderate rise as "very equal", considering domestic inflationary pressures, a fragile revival abroad and the strengthening crown, he was quoted as saying on Monday.
