Czech central banker Holub: we can go near 5% with interest rates

Official Czech interest rates can go near 5% as the central bank battles an inflation spike it said could reach around 9% or even possibly double-digits early this year, rate setter Tomas Holub said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

"I assume that we can go with rates as far as somewhere near 5%," Holub told Czech Radio.

The Czech bank has been the most aggressive in fighting inflation in central Europe, raising the main rate to 3.75% in December from 0.25% in June, and is expected to continue raising them at its next policy meeting on Feb 3. Any further rate hikes will put the main rate at a 20-year high.

