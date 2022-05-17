Czech central banker Holub: no taming inflation without either rate hikes or FX interventions

Adds quotes, background

PRAGUE, May 17 (Reuters) - Czech central banker Tomas Holub said, when asked about incoming governor Ales Michl, that it would not make sense to try to tame inflation and reject both interest rate hikes and exchange rate interventions.

Current board member Michl, who takes his new job in July, has been a staunch opponent of rate hikes worth 550 basis points that the central bank delivered over the past year, and he also rejects using currency interventions.

In an interview published on the Hospodarske Noviny daily newspaper's website, Holub was asked whether he agreed it would not make sense for the new governor to say that he wanted to tame inflation, but that he did not want to use either interest rates or the exchange rate.

"One cannot disagree with that," Holub said.

Michl's appointment, which President Milos Zeman announced last week, stirred markets that see the sharp policy tightening carried out since last year coming to an end.

The crown weakened sharply and the central bank launched market interventions to stop its fall.

Markets price in one more hefty increase in the bank's key rate - now at a 23-year high of 5.75% - when the current board meets a final time in June, as the bank is battling inflation at a nearly three-decade high of over 14%.

Holub reiterated his assumption that the board will have to raise rates further in June, because the economic situation looks set to warrant it.

President Zeman has three more appointments to make by the end of June, including a decision whether Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky and board member Vojtech Benda will continue for a second six-year term.

Holub said Zeman could calm the markets by suggesting some continuity.

"The president could help if he, for example, sent a signal to the markets, that continuity in monetary policy and the central bank's functioning will be somehow preserved," he said.

