Czech central banker Holub: inflation will get near 10% early this year, then drop - TV

PRAGUE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Czech inflation will approach the 10% mark early this year before dropping toward the central bank's 2% target at the end of this year, central bank board member Tomas Holub said on a television interview on Tuesday.

"We will approach 10% from the bottom side," Holub said.

"From the second quarter, inflation will start going down. It will be reasonably low at the close of the year."

"We are trying for it to be around 2% by the end of the year and we believe we will achieve that."

The central bank has sharply hiked its main repo rate to 3.75% last year and is expected to continue tightening policy in early 2022.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.