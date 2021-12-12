Czech central banker Holub: 'Higher-than-standard' hikes needed in Dec, Feb

Adds quotes

PRAGUE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank will need to deliver "higher-than-standard" hikes at its next two policy meetings in December and February to anchor inflationary expectations, board member Tomas Holub said on Sunday.

The central bank surprised financial markets in November when it raised its main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 125 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, its biggest hike in 24 years.

Holub said in a televised debate that the central bank needed to react to demands for faster wage growth that are spurred by rapid price rises, adding that the main rate could reach 4% by next spring.

"That is the reason why we started raising interest rates in June already, and why we have accelerated the process," he said, referring to the November hike and a 75 bps hike in August.

"In my view, we will have to continue (tightening) by some higher-than-standard steps at least now in December and then in early February, because we are sending a signal into the economy that such high inflation will not stay with us forever," he said.

Generally, a 25 basis-points move is considered standard.

