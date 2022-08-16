Czech central banker Frait: main 7% interest rate already restrictive

The Czech National Bank's current setting of interest rates is already restrictive, board member Jan Frait said in an opinion article published on Tuesday.

"The current level of the monetary policy rate at 7.0% is already creating restrictive monetary conditions," Frait said in a commentary in Hospodarske Noviny daily paper.

