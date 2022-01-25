Czech central banker Dedek sticking with support for stable rates - paper

Central banker Dedek says he will support stable rates again

Board will decide on rates on Feb. 3, Dedek has been in minority

Main rate rose to 3.75% from 0.25% since June

PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The main sources of rising inflation in the Czech Republic are "brutal" cost pressures that the economy faces, such as oil and energy prices, which hiking interest rates can do nothing about, Czech central bank board member Oldrich Dedek was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Dedek told daily Lidove Noviny he would stick to his approach of backing stable interest rates, which he has supported since the majority of the central bank board began voting for steep rate hikes to battle surging inflation.

The Czech National Bank has been the most aggressive among central European policymakers in tightening policy and has lifted its base rate to 3.75%, from 0.25%, since June last year.

Dedek has voted in the minority to keep rates stable. He told Lidove Noviny a lot of the factors like energy or material costs that have pushed inflation to a 13-year high cannot be affected by monetary policy.

"Monetary policy should not respond to the sharp rise in input prices with sharp increases in rates," he said.

Dedek also said the strengthening crown could damage the economy because of pressure on exporters. The currency hit its strongest level since 2011 this month and has gained sharply on rate hikes and expectations of more.

Dedek said he would support rate stability when the bank meets again on Feb. 3 and that proposing a rate cut would not make sense when markets are set for increases.

Markets have priced in chances of a 50-basis point hike next month.

