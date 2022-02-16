Czech central banker Benda: rates could stay higher for longer amid Fed, ECB hikes

Czech rates could stay higher for longer if U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank hike rates sooner or faster than expected, Czech central banker Vojtech Benda said in a newspaper commentary published on Wednesday.

Benda, in the article co-authored with a central bank adviser, also said that with pro-inflation signals, debate over lowering rates was still far off.

Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday that the bank could increase interest rates slightly more after a series of sharp hikes to battle inflation brought the main rate to 4.5% this month.

