Czech central banker Benda: rates could stay higher for longer amid Fed, ECB hikes

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Czech rates could stay higher for longer if U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank hike rates sooner or faster than expected, Czech central banker Vojtech Benda said in a newspaper commentary published on Wednesday.

Benda, in the article co-authored with a central bank adviser, also said that with pro-inflation signals, debate over lowering rates was still far off.

Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday that the bank could increase interest rates slightly more after a series of sharp hikes to battle inflation brought the main rate to 4.5% this month.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

