Czech central banker Benda: better to hike rates sooner than later

Adds quote, details

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank has room to raise interest rates this year and it would be better to move sooner than later, board member Vojtech Benda said on Wednesday.

Benda, who has voted in the minority for an interest rate hike at the bank's last three meetings, said on the sidelines of an economic conference in Vienna that recent domestic economic data had not much changed his view on monetary policy.

He said a spike in inflation above the bank's tolerance band around its 2% target would mean a slower return to the target but did not change the overall trajectory.

"I think that this year, better sooner than later, there is still room for raising rates," he told Reuters.

The central bank has voted 5-2 to maintain stable interest rates at its past three meetings and is one of the few debating tighter monetary policy in Europe even as the European Central Bank keeps policy ultra-loose to spur the euro zone economy.

Central Europe's economies have been driven by domestic demand in recent years, which has boosted inflation, although the weakness in western trade partners is beginning to drag.

A rise in Czech headline inflation to 3.2% in December has helped fuel rate hike expectations, a factor boosting the crown, which is stronger than the central bank outlook assumes and at a 23-month high.

Benda said it seemed the crown could be returning to its fundamentals although the recent firming could be connected to end-of-year trading moves.

He said the stronger crown was a factor as it delivered part of monetary tightening.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by Catherine Evans)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.