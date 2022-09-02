Czech central banker: longer policy horizon allows more factors to be considered

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank cannot push inflation to its 2% target in a short time without risking excessive costs for economy, and extending its policy horizon was a necessary step, central banker Jan Frait said on Friday.

"The longer (policy) horizon allows to consider also other factors besides inflation, like financial stability or overall macroeconomic stability," Frait said in a blog post published on the central bank's website.

At its last policy meeting on Aug. 4, the central bank decided to leave its main rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% after 675 basis-points worth of hikes over the past year.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.