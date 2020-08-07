Czech central bank will tolerate inflation above its target in coming period -vice-governor

PRAGUE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank will tolerate inflation above its target in the coming period as the main priority is to help the economy recover from impact of the coronavirus, Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky said on Friday.

"We decided that in our regime of flexible inflation targeting, we will tolerate inflation above upper (edge of our) tolerance band for this period which is ahead of us," he said.

The central bank targets inflation at 2% with the tolerance band of one percentage point in each direction.

Nidetzky spoke with analysts a day after the bank kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, leaving the two-week repo rate at 0.25%.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by John Stonestreet)

