Czech central bank vice-governor: inflation is losing its own drive -website

Adds quote, background

PRAGUE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Czech inflation is losing its own drive, although it is still extremely high, Czech National Bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told a news website on Tuesday.

The central bank held rates unchanged last week, the first in the region to potentially end a tightening cycle, but kept the door open to delivering another increase if upside inflation risks become reality.

"Inflation is losing its own drive. A significant part of domestic demand pressures will cease being the main factor shaping inflation," Zamrazilova told www.seznamzpravy.cz.

Zamrazilova also said that voting for the rate stability was not easy for her last week.

"It was a very difficult decision. There are a number of inflationary (factors), but also some anti-inflammatory factors. I considered them carefully and opted for stability," she said.

With inflation still at double-digit levels - 17.5% in July - Zamrazilova predicted a slowdown in spending.

"Spending on essential goods, like housing or food, will squeeze out spending on non-essentials like shoes, apparel, furniture and home utensils. Prices in these segments are stabilising. August could be calmer," she said.

However, at the Aug. 4 board meeting, Zamrazilova had said she was prepared to vote for a rate increase at a future meeting if evidence of a wage-price spiral emerged.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.