Czech central bank vice-governor: inflation is losing its own drive - website

Czech inflation is losing its own drive, although it is still extremely high, Czech National Bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told a news website on Tuesday.

"Inflation is losing its own drive. A significant part of domestic demand pressures will cease being the main factor shaping inflation," Zamrazilova told www.seznamzpravy.cz

