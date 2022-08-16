Czech central bank vice-governor: inflation is losing its own drive - website

PRAGUE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Czech inflation is losing its own drive, although it is still extremely high, Czech National Bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told a news website on Tuesday.

"Inflation is losing its own drive. A significant part of domestic demand pressures will cease being the main factor shaping inflation," Zamrazilova told www.seznamzpravy.cz

