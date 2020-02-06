Czech central bank unexpectedly hikes rates by 25 basis points, crown firms

Adds details, crown move, comment

PRAGUE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank unexpectedly raised the main repo rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, defying expectations it would keep monetary policy settings unchanged as uncertainty about developments abroad and a firming crown balanced domestic inflationary pressures.

It was the first hike since May of last year and put the main repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 2.25%.

All 13 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to take no action.

The crown currency <EURCZK=> firmed in reaction, gaining more than 0.8% on the day to 24.889 to the euro, its strongest since October 2012.

The bank also raised the Lombard and discount rates, effectively forming a channel for short-term interbank market, by 25 basis points to 3.25% an 1.25%, respectively.

The bank gave no comment on the decision, which was delayed by an hour from the usual announcement time, but scheduled a news conference for 3:15 p.m..

Governor Jiri Rusnok has said since the last policy meeting in December that the debate would remain focused on either no change to rates or potentially another hike in the months ahead.

Analysts have been predicting flat rates throughout the year.

"It is likely that concerns from further accelerating inflation and a loss of the central bank's credibility in a situation of more wait-and-see mode led some members of the board to support the rate hike today," said Jakub Seidler, ING chief economist in the Czech Republic.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka Editing by Jason Hovet)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.