Czech central bank to cancel paying interest on mandatory minimum reserves

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) will cancel paying interest on banks' mandatory minimum reserves from Oct. 5, its board decided on Thursday, following a similar decision by the European Central Bank in July.

The bank said in a release the step would help reduce the costs of implementing monetary policy while maintaining its effectiveness.

Banks have been required to keep a portion of liabilities at the central bank as reserves. Mandatory minimum reserves have long not been used as a monetary policy instrument but can act as a liquidity buffer to ensure the smooth flow of interbank payments, the bank said.

The Czech central bank has maintained its main policy rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% since the middle of 2022 but has said debate on the start of rate cuts could begin in the autumn at the earliest while keeping all options open.

